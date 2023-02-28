AG Asks Michigan Utilities To Issue Residential Credits

February 28, 2023

April O’Neil / news@WHMI.com



After ice storms left large swaths of Michigan residents without power, Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to proactively issue credits for residents affected by the recent weather events.



This is not the first time Nessel has called on Michigan utilities to offer credits and resources for their customers. “Despite asking for record increases time and time again, our utilities have failed to adequately invest in their own infrastructure or prepare for these storm events, choosing instead to leave ratepayers in the dark.”



As of Monday morning, 62,000 DTE customers were still without power as the company focused weekend efforts on schools to avoid further cancellations.



As of Sunday evening, Consumers Energy reported approximately 34,000 outstanding customers and an additional 3,300 unsecured downed wires remaining. Consumers “has reached the halfway mark in its restoration efforts and is committed to safely restoring power to the rest of its customers” by the end of the day Monday.



“While this ice storm appears to have been one of the worst we have seen in many years, winter weather is an expected occurrence in Michigan. Residents deserve a grid they can rely on,” said Nessel.



