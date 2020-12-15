Well Known Local Attorney Passes Away

December 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







A high profile attorney from Livingston County has passed away.



Neal Neilsen passed away on Friday, December 11th. No other details are currently known. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1971 and earned his law degree at the Detroit College of Law. Neilsen worked in the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office as a chief assistant prosecutor but later went into private practice. His law firm was located in Brighton and garnered many awards over the years. Neilsen also represented various local municipalities and entities throughout his career, including most recently Oceola Township and the Brighton Area Fire Authority. He served on the University of Michigan Board of Regents from 1984-1992.



Funeral arrangements are pending. Photo: www.nealdnielsen.com