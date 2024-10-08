Nearly 130K Ram Trucks Recalled Over Turn Signal Malfunction

October 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Stellantis is recalling nearly 130,000 top-selling Ram trucks.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes 129,313 2023-2024 Ram 1500s "built with a steering column control module where mechanisms within the turn signal lever experience an interference condition."



The issue can cause the turn signal's self-cancelling feature to "not function properly" in the trucks affected by the recall.



According to NHTSA, "a turn signal which does not self-cancel and remains active after a completed turn may cause surrounding drivers to misunderstand the intent to change vehicle direction which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning."



Stellantis said there have not been any reports of injuries tied to the problem.



Dealerships will perform an inspection of the affected vehicles and, if necessary, replace the steering column control module. Notification letters should be delivered by October 29.