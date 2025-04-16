"Angry" Man Near Navigator Elementary In Pinckney Prompts Concerns

April 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Students at a Pinckney elementary school were held inside Tuesday afternoon after reports about an “angry” person in the vicinity.



Pinckney Community Schools Superintendent Rick Todd clarified there was no incident involving their schools but there were some concerns brought to the attention of law enforcement about an individual who appeared to be angry while on his phone, who went to a home at the corner of McGregor Road and M-36. He said the person then got in his car and drove away.



A letter was sent to Navigator Elementary School families. It states:



“This afternoon around 2:30 p.m., local police were notified by a community member regarding an individual walking near the intersection of M-36 and McGregor. Please be assured that the individual did not enter school property at any time. As a precautionary measure, students were asked to remain inside while the situation was being assessed. Shortly thereafter, the individual left the area, and the situation was resolved without incident. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we appreciate the swift response from our local law enforcement and the vigilance of our community members”.