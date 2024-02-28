National Weather Service Confirms EF-2 Tornado in Grand Blanc Twp.

February 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 Tornado touched down overnight in Grand Blanc Township.



At approximately 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28th, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Creasey Bicentennial Park, located off E. Grand Blanc Rd., damaging the south pavilion and uprooting a pine tree. Almost the entire south pavilion structure blew into the lake (pictured) along with debris from a nearby play structure.



The tornado tracked northeast across Westminster Circle where multiple trees snapped, two garage doors were blown out, and a roof was partially stripped from a residence.



Damages also occurred at an industrial complex at the intersection of Reid and S Dort Hwys (pictured). At least three industrial buildings were damaged and multiple transmission poles were knocked over along S Dort Hwy.



Structures in the Indian Hill neighborhood near downtown Grand Blanc were also damaged. Multiple residents reported downed trees, damaged roofs, downed power lines, and property damage.



The tornado touched down on Genesee Rd. and Belsay Rd, where more trees were uprooted. Damages were also reported along Moonstone Dr and Brookview Dr., including a residence with a garage door blown out and a roof partially uplifted.



The tornado weakened and lifted shortly after it crossed Perry Rd. around 1:22 a.m. In total, the path of the tornado tracked 5.7 miles with peak wind speeds of 115 mph.



An EF-2 rating is given to a tornado with wind speeds ranging from 111 to 135 mph.



The Grand Blanc Township Police Department reported no injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of the storm.



"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this storm. We are very grateful that we did not have any reported injuries or fatalities from such a horrific tornado,” said Scott Bennett, Township Supervisor. “Thank you to our Township Fire and Police departments who have been assisting residents throughout the night and are ready to help wherever needed.”



Photos are courtesy of the Grand Blanc Township Facebook page.



More photos can be accessed at the provided link.