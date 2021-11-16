Area Water Systems Receive National Fluoridation Quality Awards

November 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Seven local communities are being recognized with national fluoridation quality awards.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that 89 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. The award recognizes communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2020.



A total of 1,292 water systems in 28 states received the award. Among the Michigan systems were Brighton, Dexter, Fenton, Howell, Linden, Milford, and South Lyon.



Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. A press release states it has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. The CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing decay. The savings for communities are said to have ranged from $1.10 to $135 for every $1 invested.



Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director for MDHHS Public Health Administration, said “Michigan consistently exceeds the Healthy People 2030 target of 77.1% of the population on a fluoridated public water supply”. He added the awards from the CDC recognize Michigan’s commitment to community water fluoridation, which is the most cost-effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime and benefits all residents.



More information is available through the provided link.