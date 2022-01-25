Local Citizens Encouraged To Volunteer As Poll Workers

January 25, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley notes that Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and hopes members of the public will step up to volunteer.



The United States Election Assistance Commission established this day as one to encourage people to help America vote by signing up to be a poll worker. Along with addressing the critical shortage of these important workers, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism by encouraging more people to take the step into becoming a poll worker in their community.



Also known as “election inspectors,” these people are hired by a city or township clerk and must meet certain requirements before working an election.



Those requirements are as follows: Election inspectors must first submit an application declaring a political party and be registered to vote in Michigan. Residents who are 16 or 17 years old may work as election inspectors on a limited basis. Additionally, poll workers must receive training and certification every two years.



More information about poll workers, contact information for city and township clerks within Livingston County, and an election inspector application can be found on the County Clerk’s website. That link is below.