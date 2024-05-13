National Police Week Honors Fallen Officers

May 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It is National Police Week, with services planned all across the country, including a candlelight vigil on the National Mall Monday evening.



That's where nine Michigan officers killed in the line-of-duty will be remembered, along scores of others from around the U.S.



"Our organization has arranged with the Michigan House and Senate. There will be a resolution passed honoring this week," says Amy Hawkins with the non-profit Police Week Michigan.



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.



Hawkins says the smallest gesture could mean the world to your local officers.



"Walk into your local coffee shop and when you see an officer say 'happy police week' and watch their eyes light up," she says.



"Encourage your children to draw pictures and drop them off at the local station. Notes from children mean the world to them."



Find out more about National Police Week at the links below.