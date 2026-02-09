National Pizza Week: Brighton's Captain's On Main Seeks Sponsors for Annual Slice Out Hunger Campaign

February 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It is National Pizza Week, and Brighton's Captain's On Main is again asking the community to sponsor a pie for delivery to Bountiful Harvest food pantry as part of the nationwide "Slice out Hunger" campaign.



"My whole vision for Captain's was always the pie that gives a slice back," owner Nick Mannisto told WHMI News. "So around this time, they do the National Pizza Day event, and it really works out."



"We get to come together as all pizzerias across America to do this campaign, and just help out the local community where we're at."



The goal is to deliver 30 pies on Thursday, but Operations Manager Lauren Mannisto is hopeful the WHMI listening area can top last year's record haul.



"We hit over 130 pizzas delivered. Then we moved on to pasta and salad meals to stretch the dollar a little bit more and help out as much as we can," she said.



"So that was around 200 pasta and salad meals. And that was five separate deliveries to Bountiful Harvest."



Mannisto says customers can give all week long with various specials, such as Wednesday morning's "We Love you a Latte" -- where customers receive a free breakfast slice with the purchase of a beverage.



On Thursday, area first responders can receive a free slice for lunch.



More information is linked below.