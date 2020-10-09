National Coming Out Day Sunday

October 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local group is inviting the Livingston County community is to participate in different events that are planned as part of an annual LGBTQ awareness day.



Sunday, October 11th is recognized as National Coming Out Day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride Alliance of Livingston (PAL) is hosting watch parties and other activities featuring specially selected tv series and documentaries throughout the day to engage the local community in fun, but meaningful opportunities to gather, chat and learn. Everyone is encouraged to come and go as they please. PAL is a committee under the auspices of the Livingston Diversity Council. Board President Nicole Matthews-Creech told WHMI with the world the way it is today, they decided to take everything 100% virtual and the day will be filled with short Zoom meetings and Netflix watch parties. She says there will also be a larger Zoom discussion that launches at 5pm for people to share stories about coming out or ask questions.



Matthews-Creech explained the concept of Coming Out Day. She says there’s no pressure and just because it’s Coming Out Day doesn’t mean that’s what someone is supposed to do - recognizing that not everyone is ready. She says it is a time for consideration of acceptance from others and certainly allies in the community to come out in support of their LGBTQ family, friends and neighbors.



In addition to various events, Pride Alliance has created a Facebook frame for individuals/group pages/organizations to post on their pages to come out in support of LGBTQ+ family, friends and neighbors. Those who participate are encouraged to use the hashtag #allarewelcome.



More information about Coming Out Day and the schedule of events is available in the attachment and provided Facebook link.