Deadline Nearing For Local Students To Apply For National Civics Bee

January 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The deadline is nearing for area students to apply for a competition and showcase their civics knowledge.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to bring the National Civics Bee® to Livingston County.



The exciting, non-partisan competition invites middle school students in grades 6 through 8 from public, private, charter, and home schools to share bold ideas that can improve their community.



The deadline is approaching fast.



The essay portal closes on February 3rd at 11:59pm. Students must apply online. That link is provided top.



The local Chamber says “Students—don’t wait. If you have an idea that can make a difference, now is the time to speak up, step forward, and submit your essay. Your voice matters—and this is your chance to be heard”.



Students enter by submitting a short, civic-focused essay.



Top essayists will advance to a live local quiz competition, with winners moving on to the state and national levels.



National finalists in Washington, D.C. will compete for cash prizes, national recognition, and a $100,000 529 education savings plan contribution.



In addition, the first-place student in each state may earn a $5,000 donation for their school. There are cash prizes for the top three students at each level.



Educators, parents, and community leaders are encouraged to share the opportunity and support students in participating before the deadline.



For more details and student resources, visit the bottom link or contact Dianne Samples dsamples@howell.org.