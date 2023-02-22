Fundraiser Set Up For Hartland Grad Injured In MSU Shooting

February 22, 2023

A 2020 Hartland High School graduate critically injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University is said to have a long and difficult path to recovery.



Family members started a GoFundMe account for Nate Statly, a Junior at Michigan State University.



The family says Statly has been in critical condition in the hospital since last Monday and doctors have informed them that his “path to recovery will be a long and difficult one”. The family created the fundraiser after receiving so many requests to do so from friends and loved ones. They say any donations are greatly appreciated and their hearts go out to every victim of the incident.



Statly is studying Environmental Biology and Zoology at MSU and had just landed his first internship on Mackinac Island. He was said to be looking forward to working in the Nature Preserve this summer. His family described Statly as a hobbyist; with interests in science, skiing, fly fishing, video games, reading, and running among others.



The fundraiser quickly surpassed its $70,000 stated goal. A link is provided. Photo: GoFundMe.