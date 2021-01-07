Unconscious Brighton Township Man Revived At Gas Station

January 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local deputy and off-duty first responder were able to revive a man at a local gas station this week.



A Deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation was at the Speedway Gas Station on Pontiac Trail at around 1:35pm Tuesday. A report states the Deputy was approached by a customer who said that a male subject was lying on the floor and turning blue. The Office says an off-duty Southfield Firefighter was on scene and administered CPR to the victim, while the Deputy administered two doses of Naloxone. The Lyon Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and asked Deputies to administer a third dose of Naloxone. The victim, identified as a 35-year-old Brighton Township man, eventually regained consciousness.



The victim was transported by Paramedics from HVA to Providence Park Novi for additional treatment.