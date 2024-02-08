Weight Restriction Imposed On Napier Road In Salem Township

February 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another weight restriction has been imposed in Salem Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission has reduced the load rating due to structural deterioration on Napier Road, over Trib to Johnson Drain between North Territorial Road and 5 Mile Road. It has been reduced to 36/55/65.



A schedule for maintenance at the location is currently undetermined but will be made public once available.