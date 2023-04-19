Road Resurfacing Projects Starting Up In Lyon Township

April 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road resurfacing projects kick off today in the Lyon Township area.



The Road Commission for Oakland County will begin its preservation overlay program today. The first roads to be addressed are 9 Mile Road from Napier Road to Chubb Road in Lyon Township; and Napier Road from Eight Mile Road to Nine Mile Road on the Novi/Lyon Township border.



The nearly $11.4 (m) million funding commitment will resurface more than 41 miles of roads.



The preservation overlay program involves simple resurfacing with two inches of asphalt on roads that are in fair condition. The Road Commission says the program provides a smooth, new road surface and extends the life of the road by five to ten years.

Preservation overlay projects typically involve minimal milling of the road surface, which involves grinding off the surface of sections of bad pavement and applying new asphalt.



The Road Commission advises that the projects are usually completed within roughly two weeks. All work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.



During the work, one lane of the road is closed, and flaggers direct traffic so motorists should expect to encounter delays.



The Road Commission advises that residents and businesses can expect minor delays at subdivision and driveway entrances during the milling and paving operations.



Other area resurfacing projects included in the program include Wixom Road and Novi Road.



All preservation overlay projects are expected to be completed by fall. A complete list is available in the link.