NAMI Livingston Offers Free Mental Health Programs

February 20, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



NAMI Livingston is offering free mental health classes that cover how to manage stress, solve problems, communicate effectively, and how to take advantage of local mental health resources.



There’s an 8-session Peer-to-Peer class coming up next week, starting Feb. 24 until April 14. The classes teach more about recovery and will be held Tuesday nights on Zoom from 7-9pm.



Meanwhile, there’s an 8-session Family-to-Family class starting up in March. That class is March 23 until June 1, taking place from 6:30-9pm on Monday nights at First United Methodist Church of Brighton. Due to holidays, there’s no in-person classes scheduled on April 6 or May 25.



A link to learn more about NAMI Livingston is posted below. There's also a link to register for Peer-to-Peer Zoom classes.