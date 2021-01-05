Nakagiri Selected As Chair Of Board Of Commissioners

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has selected a new chair for 2021.



The Board held their first meeting, online Monday night, welcoming three new members: Brenda Plank, Carol Sue Reader, and Mitchell Zajak.



Following a video presentation of the State of the County Address by 2020 Chair Carol Griffith, Commissioners set forward on the task of electing the Board member to lead them through 2021. Jay Gross nominated District 3 Commissioner Wes Nakagiri to be the new Chair. Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the selection. Nakagiri thanked the Board for their support saying he feels humbled, while also calling it a great honor to lead the organization.



Nakagiri shared a bit of his leadership style with those on the Zoom call, saying, “I’m an open book. I welcome feedback from all. I’m not gonna say we’ll always agree with what they all say, but I’ll always listen. I look forward to the vigorous discussion of issues; debate that allows various points of view to come forward; and civil discussion, and coming up to a decision that benefits the citizens of this great county.”



Following Nakagiri’s election to Board Chair, Commissioner Kate Lawrence nominated Griffith to be Vice Chair. Commissioners were again unanimous in their approval. Nakagiri said he is appreciative of Griffith stepping up to be Vice Chair. As she was the Chair last year, and in terms previously, Nakagiri playfully gave her “fair warning” and thanked her in advance for all the time that he will be seeking her counsel. He said he appreciates her and doesn’t “see the need to re-invent the wheel.”