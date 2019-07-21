"Nailing The Pitch" Workshop Wednesday

July 16, 2019

An upcoming workshop will focus on different factors to help facilitate a successful pitch presentation for entrepreneurs, start-ups, local business owners and students.



The Salem-South Lyon District Library and SCORE are sponsoring the workshop tomorrow afternoon titled “Nailing the Pitch”. SCORE is a volunteer non-profit that provides free business counseling, mentoring resources, and support at any business life cycle stage. Officials say more than technical knowledge is needed when making a pitch and the workshop will examine the tangible and semi-tangible factors to facilitate a successful pitch presentation. Different techniques will be discussed for successful communication and discussions will also include research, preparation, and risk assessment.



Wednesday’s event is geared toward adults and will take place from 3 to 4pm at Witch's Hat Brewing Company at 601 Lafayette Street in South Lyon. A registration link is provided. (JM)