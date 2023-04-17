Mystery Building Confirmed as Panda Express on Latson Road

April 17, 2023

April O’Neil / news@WHMI.com



After what feels like centuries of wonder, the sign for a new fast-food restaurant is finally up at the establishment’s construction site on Latson Road near I-96.



The sign for Panda Express went up last week, as interested Howell residents waited patiently for confirmation on what is officially being constructed.



Panda Express serves mostly Chinese-fare. Another location is on W. Grand River in Brighton.



The entrance to Panda Express will be located on southbound Latson Rd. near entrance ramps to I-96. Other surrounding restaurants include Panera Bread, Culver’s, Tim Horton’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings.



The restaurant has what appears to be a drive-through window and an indoor seating area. It is located near the entrance to Lowe’s and shares pavement with the nearby shopping center.



No word on an opening date.