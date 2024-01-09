Roger Myers Reelected to Head Brighton Board of Education

January 9, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Roger Myers, a local attorney, was reelected president of the Brighton Board of Education for a fourth term at the annual organizational meeting of the board Monday night. Myers’ name was the only one placed in nomination for president.



Myers was chosen to preside over board meetings for 2024 on a 4-3 vote. Members Alicia Reid, Jennifer Marks, Angela Krebs and Myers voted yes and Andy Storm, Bill Trombley and John Conely voted no. Meyers and his wife own the law firm Myers & Myers in Howell. The couple has four children - three of which are graduates of the Brighton Area Schools, with the youngest child a freshman at Brighton High School. The family lives in Genoa Township.



Among other offices, Alicia Reid was voted in as vice president, Angela Krebs was named secretary and Jennifer Marks was chosen as treasurer. All of the votes were 4-3, with the same members voting for and against each nominee as they did with Myers.



The board performed other annual duties at the meeting, including naming bank depositories, check signatories and the dates, times and location of meetings. Again this year, most meetings will be held on the second and fourth Monday of the month.



After the meeting, Myers told WHMI, in his words, “I consider it an honor and privilege to be part of an outstanding district and look to greater success and tremendous academic achievements.” Myers noted that Brighton is one of the few school districts in Michigan where test scores actually rose during the COVID pandemic over what they had been prior to that time. He said, "2024 is just a continuation of that success and is taking Brighton to the next level.”



Superintendent Matthew Outlaw told WHMI after the meeting that the session was fruitful as the board approved the Schools of Choice program for the fall term and approved a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) course for Scranton Middle School. The new, one-semester course approved for Scranton is called “Introduction to Engineering”.



The Schools of Choice program next year will be limited, due to space issues, in grades J-K through 4, with an unlimited program for grades 5 through 12. Outlaw also said the resumption of classes Monday after the winter break went without a hitch, saying, “We had a good start.”



Photos: President Roger Myers (top) and Vice President Alicia Reid (bottom)