Crews Preparing For Storms & Severe Weather

March 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Severe weather expected to sweep across the state Tuesday night and tomorrow.



A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the WHMI listening area and southeast Michigan.



The National Weather Service advises the potential exists for severe weather this evening and tonight as a low-pressure system tracks near the I-94 corridor. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, and a tornado are possible. Heavy rain could also lead to flooding in areas.



Consumers Energy says it’s preparing and has lineworkers and other field crews standing by to be deployed into communities – noting a mobile command center is set up in Northern Michigan to coordinate localized response efforts. The utility says it’s also mobilizing trucks, essential materials and our Emergency Response Unit to support the restoration efforts and the crews completing the work.



Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Low Voltage Distribution Chris Fultz said "As we enter Michigan’s storm season, safety is our top priority. The severe weather expected over the next couple of days underscores how important preparedness is for all of us. Our crews are fully staffed, our materials are staged, and we’re ready to respond the moment conditions allow. We want our customers to know we’re committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.”



The utility said the severe weather is expected to affect communities from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Forecasts call for strong winds across the Lower Peninsula with the chance of freezing rain and ice north of U.S. 10 and strong thunderstorms with the potential for 60 mph wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado south of I-96. Consumers Energy is also tracking the potential for statewide strong winds Friday.





To help the public prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm, Consumers Energy encourages customers to visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful tips. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for outage alerts at ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts to receive real-time updates. Those links are provided.



Fultz encouraged Michiganders to continue preparing for this storm. Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include:



-Charge all critical electronics including medical devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available.



-Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.



-Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.





Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these other important storm safety tips in mind:

-Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and to report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.



-Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.



-Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.



In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.