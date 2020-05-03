Veterans Affairs Agency Still Helping Veterans

May 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is letting vets know that they are still offering help, services, and programs during the outbreak. With 600,000 veterans in the state, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is continuing to connect veteran and their loved ones to the benefits that they have earned through their service.



Director of the MVAA and Army veteran Zaneta Adams, said in a release, that they even though we are in trying times, they are focused on serving as the central coordinating agency to local, state, and federal benefits. Adams said they will continue their outreach efforts while practicing social distancing guidelines as ordered by the governor. The Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center has trained staff on hand 24-hours a day at 1-800-MICH-VET. Veterans can use that number to request copies of discharge documents; inquire about medical, compensation, and pension benefits; or be connected to VA-certified Veteran Service officers who can walk them through the claims process. Depending on circumstances, the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund may be available for war-time vets experiencing unforeseen financial hardships.



Newly launched this month is Check on MIVet. This program aims to reach veteran who could benefit from a “check-in”, while working to ensure resources are available and benefits are being received, as deserved. Also new are a series of virtual Coffee Hours, focusing on veteran-specific news and information. Special guests and experts explore topics like the Michigan National Guard’s response to the pandemic, issues confronting student veterans, and the impact of coronavirus on Tribal veterans.



Information on these programs and more can be found by calling 1-800-MICH-VET, or by visiting MichiganVeterans.com.