Multiple Crews Battle House Fire in Hartland Twp

November 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority, along with crews from Brighton and Howell, were dispatched to a house fire on Sylvan Drive around 1:53 am Sunday.



Upon arrival of the Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority with a large, residential structure fire with over 50% involvement and threatening two other residential structures on both sides, a 2nd alarm assignment was ordered by the incident commander, according to HAFD.



The Howell Area Fire Department responded with Chief2, Ladder 20, and Engine 22, and operated on-scene over 2.5 hours.



There was no mention of any victims, or if anyone was home at the time of the fire.



The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority.



Phote courtesy of HAFD.