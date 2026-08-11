Resolutions In Support Of Mute Swan Management On Ore Lake

August 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Both the Green Oak and Hamburg Township Boards have approved resolutions related to the management of mute swans on Ore Lake.



A resident who lives on the lake has been spearheading the effort regarding the invasive mute swan population on Ore Lake and proceeding with an application to the MDNR for management of them.



Both boards approved needed resolutions in support permitting nest and egg destruction, and/or the removal of mute swans.



The action was supported approximately 4-5 years ago by both Townships, and was managed by the DNR and USDA.



In a letter, Resident Mark Ten Brink said “this year, they’ve consistently counted over 25 mute swans. These birds are invasive and destructive, and I have personally been attacked by them twice while on my jetski”.



Ten Brink spoke at the Green Oak Township board meeting to ask for support for the resolution “to help Ore Lake’s ecosystem and the residents”. He said the non-native mute swans are very aggressive and can destroy habitat very quickly, and the DNR has this program to remove the nests and eggs as well as the swans.



While the DNR has made strides to reduce the population, Ten Brink said Michigan is still number one in the nation for mute swan population.



Any removals would be done outside of the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day.