Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Get ready to move and groove at Hudson Mills Metropark this Saturday afternoon.

A big party for kids is planned with music, dancing, and entertainment.

Some features include an inflatable obstacle course, games, face-painting and caricature drawings, and performances by a juggler, a fire dancer, and a magician. It’s all topped off by a music performance to sing, laugh, and dance.

The event runs from 3 to 6pm at the Hudson Mills Metropark Activity Center and is geared toward children.

Pre-registration is not required.

The event is free but a Metroparks daily or annual pass is required to enter.