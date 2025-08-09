Music & Moves Party At Hudson Mills Metropark

August 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Get ready to move and groove at Hudson Mills Metropark this Saturday afternoon.



A big party for kids is planned with music, dancing, and entertainment.



Some features include an inflatable obstacle course, games, face-painting and caricature drawings, and performances by a juggler, a fire dancer, and a magician. It’s all topped off by a music performance to sing, laugh, and dance.



The event runs from 3 to 6pm at the Hudson Mills Metropark Activity Center and is geared toward children.



Pre-registration is not required.



The event is free but a Metroparks daily or annual pass is required to enter.