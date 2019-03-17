Fifteen Local Students Receive Textbook Scholarship For MSU

March 17, 2019

Several local students have been awarded scholarships that will help them as they continue their education at Michigan State University. The Livingston County Spartans have announced the winners of their 2019 Textbook Scholarships. Fifteen students from six high schools across Livingston County will receive a $1,000 gift card which will be placed on file at the Student Book Store at MSU.



The Livingston County Spartans are a club that brings members of the Spartan family together through networking and social events, while supporting MSU in the community. They gather together at various establishments to watch games, participate in the Global Day of Service volunteering event, and hold the yearly Spartan Annual Family Picnic and Sparty Gala. This year’s picnic is scheduled for August 11th at the Oak Pointe Picnic Pavilion in Brighton. The gala, in particular, is the Livingston County Spartans’ premier event for raising money for the textbook scholarships. (MK)



This year’s recipients:

Brighton: Alexa Bowles, Chloe Reed, Felesity Norris

Father Gabriel Richard: Nathan Rumler

Howell: Mikayla Norton, Kayla Susalla, Joanna McMonagle, Paige Helmling, Matthew Oakes

Fowlerville: Adam Griffith, Mary Farmer

Harland: Andrew Ruf, Nikolas Miskerik, Trent Krause

Pinckney: Myles Wagner