Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty To Embezzling From Religious Office

December 22, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The former bookkeeper for a Livingston County-based religious denomination district office accused of embezzling from the office has entered a guilty plea.



76-year old Judy Murray of Wyandotte formerly worked for the Assemblies of God Michigan District, located in Brighton Township. She was accused to have stolen $205,000 and was charged in October with embezzlement of $100,000 or more. Murray had returned $150,000 to the organization by her scheduled pre-trial hearing on Friday.



She pled guilty at the hearing to a reduced embezzlement count of between $20,000 and $50,000. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt told WHMI that the court signed an order authorizing the Clerk to receive a balance of $84,825. That total comes from the remaining unpaid restitution plus the costs for the forensic audit. The balance is due on or before she is sentenced, January 14th.



Murray faces up to 10 years for the offense.