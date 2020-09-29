Three Sheriffs To Host Charity Golf Outing

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Four area charities will benefit from an upcoming golf outing.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy has partnered up with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole for the United for Kids Golf Outing. The event will take place at Willowbrook Golf Club in Byron on Saturday, October 17th and tee times will be done every ten minutes in order to keep congregating to a minimum. Murphy says each sheriff and the golf course picked a different charity and everything raised will be split between the four. The charities selected to receive funding include The Arc, Midcourse Correction, Voices For Children and Whaley Children’s Center.



The cost is $400 per team for 18 holes with a cart, lunch at the turn, dinner, a 50/50 raffle and prizes. Sponsorships are available. A flyer is attached.