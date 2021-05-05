Hamburg Officials Approve Site Plan Revision

May 5, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees has approved revisions to a Mixed Planned Unit Development.



In February, the Murie Glen MPUD gained preliminary approval for a roughly 49-acre site between the Mystic Ridge subdivision to the west and Merill Road to the east. On Tuesday, Township Planner Scott Pacheco brought a revision to the Board because one of their conditions for approval could not be met and had to be amended. The condition called for the showing of legal access to roads, but the township attorney found they could not do that for Thompson Pond Road. The proposed connection to an existing unimproved stub of Shadbush Trail needed to be re-addressed.



As a result, developers revised the project to limit access from the Mystic Ridge Development to fire access only and eliminate access between Mystic Ridge and Thompson Pond altogether. The fire access road will be changed from being a paved roadway connection to crushed limestone, and a gate will be installed on the property line. All other aspects of the originally approved project will remain the same.



The project will include 47 to 51 single-family homes and utilize Open Space and Elderly Cottage Housing Opportunity, or ECHO, planned unit development regulations. Twenty of the units would be ECHO units, providing a less-expensive senior living alternative, with the remaining lots going for market rate.



The Board of Trustees approved the revision to the preliminary site plan unanimously.