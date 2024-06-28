Murdered Hillsdale Co Deputy Identified

June 28, 2024

A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a rural traffic stop, becoming the second Michigan deputy to be killed on the job in less than a week.



Police said the suspect was later shot and killed when he exchanged gunfire with state troopers.



The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as 51-year-old William Butler, Jr.



After the shooting, the suspect, Eric Michael Fiddler, fled on foot into a nearby wooded area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of the small community of Osseo, in southern Michigan, police said.



Following an hourslong manhunt, state troopers found Fiddler hiding about 6:15 p.m. in a field more than a mile from where the deputy was shot. He was ordered to surrender but instead fired at the troopers, who returned fire. Fiddler was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said in a post on the social platform X.



State police said on X that it was “heartbroken” by the death of the deputy, who became "the second police officer to be killed this week while serving the residents of Michigan.”



Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley J. Reckling was fatally shot Saturday while pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle in Detroit. Detroit police have said three people were taken into custody.