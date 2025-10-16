Two Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Waterford Twp.

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people are dead in an apparent murder suicide.



Waterford Township Police responded to a home shortly after 6pm Wednesday evening on Crescent Road on a report of two deceased people inside the home.



Upon arrival, officers found the 97-year-old female and 96-year-old male residents, both seated in the living room with fatal gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene.



Detectives responded and determined that both individuals had extensive medical history.



The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office was to conduct autopsies Thursday.



Police say preliminary investigation indicates murder-suicide.