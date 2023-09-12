New Weight Restrictions On Munsell Road Bridge

September 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New weight restrictions are in effect on a bridge in Iosco Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that a new restriction is being placed on the Munsell Road bridge, between Bull Run and Dutcher Roads. The bridge will be restricted to a 2-ton weight limit.



The Munsell Road bridge was originally built in 1937 and is located over the Red Cedar River Drain.



Per MDOT maps, the condition is rated as poor and structurally deficient. The overall status of the bridge was identified as needing repair or corrective action.



Signage about the new weight limits will be placed in the next few weeks. The Road Commission says updates will be issued when that happens.