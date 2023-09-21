Signage Up For New Weight Limit On Munsell Road Bridge

September 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Signage is now up to reflect new weight restrictions that are in effect on a bridge in Iosco Township.



The Munsell Road bridge, between Bull Run and Dutcher Roads, is restricted to a 2-ton weight limit. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that signs have been posted at the bridge indicating that there is now a 2-Ton limit.



The Munsell Road bridge was originally built in 1937 and is located over the Red Cedar River Drain.



Per MDOT maps, the condition is rated as poor and structurally deficient. The overall status of the bridge was identified as needing repair or corrective action.