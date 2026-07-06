Munsell Road Bridge Closed In Iosco Township

July 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An old bridge in Iosco Township is now completely closed to all traffic.



As of last Thursday, July 2nd, the Munsell Road bridge between Bull Run and Dutcher Roads has been closed. That’s per the Livingston County Road Commission.



Replacement of the structure is anticipated in 2027.



Back in September of 2023, the Munsell Road bridge, was restricted to a 2-ton weight limit.



The Munsell Road bridge was originally built in 1937 and is located over the Red Cedar River Drain.



Per MDOT maps, the condition has been rated as poor and structurally deficient. The overall status of the bridge was identified as needing repair or corrective action.