Multiple Crashes Amid Blowing Snow, Subfreezing Temperatures

January 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



First responders in and around Livingston County responded to multiple accidents on area roadways Monday morning, including an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side, spilling fuel on eastbound I-96 in Genoa Township.



One lane of eastbound I-96 remained open as of 10:30 am.



Just after 6 am Monday, a crash tied up traffic along eastbound I-96 at D-19 in Marion Township. Shortly thereafter, crews responded to another crash on westbound I-96 & northbound US-23 in Brighton Township.



Multiple crashes also were reported up and down I-96 from Kensington down to Novi.



There have been no reports of serious or life-threatening injuries.



Most of Southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, snow squalls, and sub-zero wind chills through Monday night.