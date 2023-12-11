Multiple US-23 Lane & Ramp Closures Today in Green Oak Twp

December 11, 2023

April O'Neil /news@WHMI.com



As part of a traffic shift beginning Monday, December 11 for the US-23 Flex Route project in the Brighton area, the Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a few closures that drivers should be aware of throughout the day.



According to MDOT, southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Silver Lake Road. Likewise, the southbound US-23 ramps to and from Lee Road will be closed intermittently.



Drivers are advised that the single-lane closure to southbound US-23 from I-96 to Silver Lake Road is closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



The southbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road, as well as the Lee Road entrance ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed intermittently from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96. The project consists of less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement, and improvements at nine structures.



The US-23 Flex Route Phase 2 extension focuses on traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor.



The closures are expected to be completed Monday afternoon. All roadwork is weather dependent.