Multiple US-23 Lane & Ramp Closures Today in Green Oak Twp
December 11, 2023
April O'Neil /news@WHMI.com
As part of a traffic shift beginning Monday, December 11 for the US-23 Flex Route project in the Brighton area, the Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a few closures that drivers should be aware of throughout the day.
According to MDOT, southbound US-23 will have one lane closed from I-96 to Silver Lake Road. Likewise, the southbound US-23 ramps to and from Lee Road will be closed intermittently.
Drivers are advised that the single-lane closure to southbound US-23 from I-96 to Silver Lake Road is closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The southbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road, as well as the Lee Road entrance ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed intermittently from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96. The project consists of less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement, and improvements at nine structures.
The US-23 Flex Route Phase 2 extension focuses on traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor.
The closures are expected to be completed Monday afternoon. All roadwork is weather dependent.