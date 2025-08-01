Multiple Roads to Close for Milford Memories

August 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Drivers in downtown Milford are going to need to plan extra time to get around next week.



Officials said many of the roads in and around downtown Milford will be closed during Milford Memories, including setup and tear-down. Congestion is expected on roads that will remain open. Drivers should follow posted detours.



The only east to west routes will be Huron and Summit streets. Traffic heading north or south will be detoured using First Street to E. Commerce Road.



Peters Road will not be open to through traffic.



Central Park will be closed for setup starting Aug. 6.



The following roads will be closed starting before the morning commute on Aug. 7 through the duration of the festival on Aug. 10:



- Main Street between Huron and Summit streets



- Liberty Street west of Union Street



- Commerce Road between Union Street and Highland Avenue will be closed to through traffic only. Mill Valley Shopping Center and the West Public Parking Lot will remain accessible.



- Canal Street west of Union Street.



Public parking lot access will not be impacted by the closures on Aug. 7, including the East and West Municipal Parking Lots and the DDA-owned lot off Oak Street and Commerce Road. Officials said this applies to Thursday only. Some lots will have restrictions, such as handicap-only parking, in place during the festival.



(photo credit: Village of Milford)