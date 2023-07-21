Multiple Injuries Reported in Howell Township Crash

July 21, 2023

April O'Neil



Emergency crews responded to reports of multiple injuries involving a crash on Owosso Road and Grand River Avenue in Howell Township on Thursday afternoon.



Below is a copy of the official news release from Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.









On Thursday July 20th, 2023, at approximately 2:27 p.m. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a multiple-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of E Grand River and Owosso Road in Howell Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2011 Mercedes Benz SUV was traveling south on Owosso Road and failed to yield at the intersection. The Mercedes Benz was struck by a 2005 Toyota Camry that had been traveling west on Grand River. The Toyota Camry was forced into the eastbound lane of travel where it was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on Grand River.



The driver of the Mercedes Benz was identified as a 20-year-old male Westland resident. The driver of the Mercedes Benz was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as a 66-year-old male Fowlerville resident. The Toyota Camry driver was seat belted at the time of the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries.



After Fire personnel extricated the driver from the Toyota Camry, he was then transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in Critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 58-year-old female Fowlerville resident. The Chevrolet had one passenger an 81-year-old female Fowlerville resident. Both occupants of the Chevrolet were seat belted at the time of the crash. The Chevrolet passenger was transported to St. Joseph Livingston Hospital in Howell by Livingston County EMS as a precautionary measure and was treated for minor abrasions.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. The road remained closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean up.