Multiple Fire Crews Respond to Reports of Explosion at GM Proving Ground

November 26, 2024

Multiple fire crews responded to reports of explosions and fire at or near the GM Proving Ground off South Pleasant Valley Road just before 7am Tuesday.



Crews on the scene described a working tank fire, possibly a crude oil or natural gas pump on site.



"There appears to be a failure of a piece of equipment. We're not quite sure what it was. The tank exploded, causing damage to some of the adjacent tanks as well," Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Michael O'Brian told WHMI News.



He said what ignited was petroleum-based byproduct.



"The fire was mostly the remnants that was in the one tank. We used foam to extinguish and help suppress that fire," he added. "Anytime we get significant heat on a vessel, like a tank, we need to cool them so they don't create issues."



Two homes were damaged by the blast, but no injuries have been reported, according to O'Brian.



No evacuation order was given because the wind was blowing smoke east over the GM Proving Ground.



"We have folks out there helping monitor any environmental issues," O'Brian said. "We're pretty comfortable for residents in the area, for everything that is going on."



About two dozen fire trucks from surrounding departments including Milford, Highland Township, Lyon Township and Howell also responded. O'Brian said there are no hydrants in the area, so tanker trucks were needed to bring the water.



General Motors issued the following statement:



“We are aware of an incident on the property at the Milford Proving Ground involving one of the oil wells located on GM property. Thankfully, no one was injured, and no facilities were damaged. GM fire crews are on the scene and have the incident under control. Local fire departments are standing by if needed. We will continue to monitor the situation.”



Photo courtesy of Brighton Area Fire Authority Facebook.