Multiple Alarm Fire in Howell

April 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





Multiple witnesses are reporting a structure fire on North Byron Road near Marr in Howell Tuesday afternoon.



Ricky Vessella described it as a residential home on a cul-de-sac, adding multiple fire agencies were involved.



There are no reports of injuries or how the fire started.



Calls seeking comment from Howell Area Fire Department have not been returned.



Vessella passed along cell phone pictures.