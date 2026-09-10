Multiple 9/11 Remembrances Planned Across WHMI Area to Mark 25th Anniversary

September 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Numerous remembrances and ceremonies are planned across the WHMI listening area to mark Friday's 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.



Brighton Area Fire Authority will host an hour-long observance beginning at 7 pm. The downtown fire house is deemed one of 38 memorials across Michigan.



"The centerpiece is a piece of steel from one of the Towers. We don't know which one. We were advised that it appeared to be a piece most likely a part of what's called a transfer floor. When you have super tall buildings like what the Trade Center was, elevators did not go from the ground all the way to the 110 floor. They would stop, and you would have to transfer to get to the next level," Chief Mike O'Brian told WHMI News.



BAFA was awarded the piece of steel ahead of the 10th anniversary in 2011, as long as it was used in a public setting.



"September 11 was an absolute horrific day, where most of us were privileged to watch the heroism unfold. In the last 25 years, we continued to learn what happened that day," O'Brian said.



"I am a true believer that we were stronger as a community. We were stronger as a nation on September 12. And I hope that in this year's anniversary we take time to remember those who died. We take time to remember those who were murdered that day."



Brighton's 9/11 coincides with this weekend's Smokin' Rock-N-Blues Festival downtown.



At the same time, Neighbors United's annual Walk for the Red fundraiser is expected to arrive in the Howell area around 5 pm Friday. The group will join the countywide "Together We Remember" event outside Howell's Carnegie District Library, which begins at 4 pm, with a flag ceremony at 6:30 pm.



Earlier in the day, Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority will host a brief 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Station 61 on Hartland Road, beginning at 8:30 am.