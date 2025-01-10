Mueller Co-Sponsors Bills To Address Tipped Wage & Sick Leave

January 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is co-sponsoring bills that aim to address tipped wage and sick leave concerns.



Republican State Representative Mike Mueller of Linden announced his support for legislative efforts to address the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision that he says could bring devastating consequences for tipped workers and small businesses across the state.



Mueller emphasized his commitment to the issue by co-sponsoring House Bills 4001 and 4002. The bills aim to mitigate the impact of the court ruling, which is set to take effect February 21st.



Mueller said “The people in my community have been clear: this court decision will hurt tipped workers and small businesses if we don’t act. Tipped employees depend on the current system to make ends meet, and our local businesses simply cannot shoulder these changes without serious consequences. I co-sponsored this legislation because it’s critical that we address this issue before more harm is done.”



A release states the Supreme Court ruling imposes mandates on small businesses, including phasing out the tip credit — a system that allows tipped workers to earn substantially more than the minimum wage in many cases — and making changes to earned sick leave policies.

Mueller said “This decision doesn’t reflect the reality faced by Michigan families and small businesses. We need solutions that protect jobs, keep businesses open, and allow workers to thrive.”



The Select Committee on Protecting Michigan Employees and Small Businesses was recently formed in the House to focus on the issues, and it will consider House Bills 4001 and 4002 as part of its work. The legislation aims to strike a balance between protecting workers’ livelihoods and preventing business closures.



Mueller added “Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and their survival is directly tied to the success of the people they employ. I will continue to stand with our workers and business owners to make sure their voices are heard in this process.”



The committee is set to hold its first meetings next week.