Local Lawmaker's Red Tape Reduction Bill Signed Into Law

April 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker’s red tape reduction bill was signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



State Representative Mike Mueller celebrated his medical examination reform bill being signed into law by the governor.



House Bill 4078, introduced by Mueller, reduces red tape and cuts through the administrative burdens that occur after experiencing a loss.



The bill adjusts requirements on county medical examiners, allowing other qualified physicians to sign off on death certificates.



Mueller, a Linden Republican and former Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy, said the changes to the law were deeply needed. He commented “When people lose a loved one, they’re already going through a tremendous amount of pain and stress. We shouldn’t let excessive bureaucracy hurt people who are already in mourning. Working with Rep. Julie Rogers, I was happy to see such overwhelming bipartisan support for this effort, and I’m glad that we were able to come together to ease this process for the people of Michigan.”





Back row standing, left to right: Mat Wroby, State Rep. Mike Mueller, Joe Buysse, State Rep. Julie Rogers, and Sarah Jensen-Vatter.