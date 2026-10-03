State Rep. Mike Mueller Hosting October Office Hour Monday

October 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is hosting an office open event for the month of October on Monday.



Residents are encouraged to meet with Republican State Representative Mike Mueller of Linden to ask about what’s happening at the state Capitol and share their thoughts on major issues.



Mueller represents the 72nd House District. It includes Fenton, Fenton Township, Linden, and portions of Grand Blanc and Mundy townships in Genesee County. It also includes the Village of Holly and the townships of Holly and Rose in Oakland County and Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.



The office hour will take place on Monday, October 5th at 5pm at the Fenton Township Hall, second-floor meeting room, located at 12060 Mantawauka Drive.



Anyone who can’t make it in person but still wants to share their thoughts or seek help from state government can contact Mueller’s office by calling (517) 373-0840 or emailing MikeMueller@house.mi.gov.