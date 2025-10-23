Legislative Package To Strengthen Penalties For Disarming Police Officers

October 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Legislation sponsored by a local lawmaker aims to strengthen penalties for disarming police officers.



On Wednesday, the Michigan House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bills 5079 and 5080, sponsored by Republican State Representative Mike Mueller of Linden.



The legislation would increase penalties for disarming a law enforcement officer of a firearm if accomplished by force or if the officer is injured.



Mueller is a retired Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy, and the family operates Mueller’s Orchard and Cider Mill.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement in support of the legislation:



“The brave men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line each day to protect us. When someone tries to disarm an officer, it endangers that individual and the safety of everyone they’ve sworn an oath to defend. This legislation strengthens our ability to hold violent offenders fully accountable, and I urge the House to pass this legislative package swiftly.”