Rep. Mueller Leads House In Recognizing Public Safety Telecommunicators

April 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker led the Michigan House in recognizing public safety telecommunicators.



State Representative Mike Mueller led the Michigan House on Wednesday in adopting a resolution recognizing the life-saving service and importance of 911 public safety telecommunicators.



The resolution declares the week of April 14-18th, 2025 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators week in the state of Michigan. National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week first started in California in 1981 and received national recognition in 1994.



The Linden Republican and former Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy said “Public safety telecommunicators are dedicated first responders who provide an essential public service and save lives. I’m grateful for the work they do 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They deserve our utmost respect and recognition.”



Michigan’s 2,200 public safety telecommunicators process an average of 6.5 million 911 calls per year.



Mueller, being a former law enforcement officer, said they possess a unique set of skills and qualifications that deserve public attention. He said “These skilled men and women are required to be proficient communicators, deal with extremely stressful situations, and provide critical medical instructions over the phone in emergencies. As lawmakers, it’s important we commend them for their crucial work and thank them for the service they provide.”



Rep. Mueller’s office can be reached by phone at (517) 373-0840 or by email at MikeMueller@house.mi.gov.