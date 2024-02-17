Rep. Mueller To Host Coffee Hour In Fenton Township

February 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is hosting a coffee hour event in Fenton Township later this month.



Republican State Representative Mike Mueller of Linden is inviting residents, business owners and community members to meet with him during a coffee hour on Monday, February 26th in Fenton Township.



Local office hours serve as an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with Representative Mueller to share their thoughts, questions, and any concerns. The meetings are open to the public and no appointment is necessary to attend.



Mueller will be available from 11am to 12:30pm on February 26th at the Fenton Township Hall at 12060 Mantawauka Drive.



Anyone unable to attend can share their thoughts or set up another meeting by calling (517) 373-0840 or emailing MikeMueller@house.mi.gov.



Mueller represents the 72nd House District which spans Fenton, Fenton Township, Linden, and portions of Grand Blanc and Mundy Townships in Genesee County. It also includes the Village of Holly, Holly and Rose Townships in Oakland County, and Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.