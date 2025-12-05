Mt. Pleasant Man Charged with Tossing Molotov Cocktails at Brighton Twp Home

December 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Mt. Pleasant man is jailed on $1 million bond for allegedly tossing multiple Molotov cocktails at a home on Burnson Drive in Brighton Township the Friday after Thanksgiving.



According to a release, deputies were called out around 9:30 pm November 28 to reports of multiple Molotov cocktails being thrown at a home and igniting fires in the residential neighborhood. Upon the arrival of deputies, they discovered evidence of incendiary devices in the roadway and fire damage to the victim's property.



Alert neighbors quickly extinguished the flames, preventing what could have been a catastrophic outcome, according to LCSO.



Deputies identified 25-year-old Alex Buley-Neumar as the suspect. The investigation revealed the attack was connected to an ongoing stalking and harassment case involving a juvenile victim over social media platforms.



Buley-Neumar was taken into custody without incident on November 29 at approximately 3 p.m. by Mount Pleasant and transported to the Livingston County Jail.



Buley-Neumar was arraigned on December 1st, 2025, in the 53rd District Court on the following charges:



Count 1: Manufacturer / Possess Molotov Cocktail causing damage - 20 year felony



Count 2: Stalking a minor - aggravated - 10 year felony



Count 3: Using a computer to commit a crime - 10 year felony



Count 4: Accosting a child for immoral purposes - 4 year felony



The Sheriff's Office reminds parents to get involved and be aware of what their children are doing on social media and who they are talking to.