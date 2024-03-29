Mt. Hope Avenue To Close At US-127 For Bridge Demolition

March 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure will be in effect this weekend in conjunction with a bridge demolition in Ingham County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will close Mt. Hope Avenue at US-127 for a partial bridge demolition starting at 6pm tonight.



Detours will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes. The closure is expected to be in effect through 6pm Sunday.



The work is part of a larger project to improve the US-127 corridor from the Ingham/Jackson County line north to the I-69 interchange. It marks a $205 (m) million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 to address safety concerns, improve roadway geometrics, and improve vehicular movement. In addition, MDOT says the work will improve and rebuild bridges through the segment and update drainage, signs, and pavement markings in Ingham County. The overall project end date is December 2025.



A link to project updates is provided.