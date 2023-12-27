Mt. Brighton Remains Open Despite Warmer Temps

December 27, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The kids are off for another week or so, and while it may not look like ski weather outside, Mt. Brighton remains open for business.



General Manager Mike Giorgio insists there is snow on the hill, with events planned this New Year’s Eve weekend.



“Our learners area is open. Our terrain park, with all the rails and features and stuff like that, is open. We’re spinning one of our lifts. Our restaurant is open, we’ve got food. Our bar is open. We’ll get the fire pits open this weekend and do things like s’mores,” he says.



This week’s “Holiday Camp” for kids and beginners also is continuing as planned.



“We’re running an awesome learn to ski or snowboard camp throughout the week,” says Giorgio. “We do a tiered learning over a three-day period. It’s super fun during this period when so many people are locked inside their house.”



Ski operators across the state are dealing with unseasonably warm temperatures this December, but remain hopeful old man winter will settle in after the new year.



“We need a 28 degrees ‘wet-bulb’ temperature, which is a formula that takes into account the general, actual ambient temperature and relative humidity,” says Giorgio.



“We’re typically looking for at least sub-28 degrees and at least 80 percent humidity or less.”